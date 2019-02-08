English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panic Ensues as Central University of Jammu Cancels Buses After Students Stage Sit-in Against Fare Hike
It has been six months since the CUJ the students began their protest against the administration’s decision to hike the bus fare for the past six months. On Wednesday, they held a day-long sit-in in front of the Vice Chancellor's chamber.
Image of Central University of Jammu used for representation. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central University of Jammu on Friday cancelled the bus services for its hostel inmates in the face of a six-month-long protest by students against the hike in bus fare. The decision has caused panic among the students as buses are the only mode of conveyance to reach the university premises from the hostels.
It has been six months since the CUJ the students began their protest against the administration’s decision to hike the bus fare for the past six months. On Wednesday, they held a day-long sit-in in front of the Vice Chancellor's chamber.
The students have claimed that the administration’s move to cancel the bus services is a systematic way of coercing them to call off the protest.
The Varsity has imposed Rs 1,000 per month on the students to avail the buses.
Noting that the University is 25 kilometres away from Jammu and most of the students staying in the hostels depend solely on college buses to reach their classes, the decision will affect their attendance, forcing them to end the protest.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the International Human Rights Council intervened and sent a written letter to the VC seeking actions against the situation in the University.
"We are being targeted by the administration after our day-long protest. We won’t reach the campus without the buses. It's unfair on the authorities’ part to increase the fare without any intimation. The UGC also clearly states that Central Universities in India must not change the fees structure till the year of 2020,” said a PG student who requested anonymity.
Flaying the University for trying to pit students against each other, students of Kerala in a statement said, "Some of the faculty members discriminated against students communally in order to break our unity. The students from Kerala were particularly targeted for availing their rightful scholarships. The Dharna was disrupted by outsiders, forcing us to call off the protests. However, the presence of such elements within the University premises amidst the tight security is mysterious.”
The scholars also attacked the University administration alleging a lack of security inside the campus as outsiders try to enter the hostels and create ruckus. “We feel threatened and isolated at the hostel premises,” said a student.
“The administration is relentlessly forcing us to pay Rs 1,000 rupees per month for availing the transportation facility. Compared to other central universities, this amount is extremely high and unaffordable for the majority of the students,” the students of Kerala added in their statement.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It has been six months since the CUJ the students began their protest against the administration’s decision to hike the bus fare for the past six months. On Wednesday, they held a day-long sit-in in front of the Vice Chancellor's chamber.
The students have claimed that the administration’s move to cancel the bus services is a systematic way of coercing them to call off the protest.
The Varsity has imposed Rs 1,000 per month on the students to avail the buses.
Noting that the University is 25 kilometres away from Jammu and most of the students staying in the hostels depend solely on college buses to reach their classes, the decision will affect their attendance, forcing them to end the protest.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the International Human Rights Council intervened and sent a written letter to the VC seeking actions against the situation in the University.
"We are being targeted by the administration after our day-long protest. We won’t reach the campus without the buses. It's unfair on the authorities’ part to increase the fare without any intimation. The UGC also clearly states that Central Universities in India must not change the fees structure till the year of 2020,” said a PG student who requested anonymity.
Flaying the University for trying to pit students against each other, students of Kerala in a statement said, "Some of the faculty members discriminated against students communally in order to break our unity. The students from Kerala were particularly targeted for availing their rightful scholarships. The Dharna was disrupted by outsiders, forcing us to call off the protests. However, the presence of such elements within the University premises amidst the tight security is mysterious.”
The scholars also attacked the University administration alleging a lack of security inside the campus as outsiders try to enter the hostels and create ruckus. “We feel threatened and isolated at the hostel premises,” said a student.
“The administration is relentlessly forcing us to pay Rs 1,000 rupees per month for availing the transportation facility. Compared to other central universities, this amount is extremely high and unaffordable for the majority of the students,” the students of Kerala added in their statement.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
- Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results