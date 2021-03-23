Panic in Bengal Hospital After Couple Claims Medical Staff Swapped Their Newborn Hours After Birth

Allegations of baby swapping at the Maldah Medical College in West Bengal’s Maldah led to a panic situation on Friday night as family members of a woman who gave birth there claimed their newborn had been replaced with another one.

According to hospital sources, Chumki Chowdhury, wife of Ravi Chowdhury, a resident of Jalalpur under Kaliachak Police Station in Maldah, was admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital on Friday afternoon with labour pain.

The family claimed that a boy was born to them at around 7.30 pm the same day. The mother and child protection card corroborates the same narrative. However, at around 9 pm, the family was informed that a baby girl, and not a boy, had been born. The family refused to take the girl, claiming she was not theirs.

The family has been protesting in the hospital premises since Saturday morning. Purnanjay Saha, Principal, Malda Medical College, rushed to the hospital on Friday night to pacify the situation. The girl child has currently been kept in the hospital’s maternity ward. Sources said a team of experts from Kolkata would go and examine the child before handing it over to the family.

The father of the child questioned the roles of nurses and the security present in the hospital at the time of the incident. He demanded that his son be returned after thorough investigation.

The medical college authorities said the complaint was being taken very seriously and the grievances of the man will be addressed at the earliest.

