Panic in Hyderabad as Top Jeweller Dies of Covid-19 After Throwing Party With Hundreds of Attendees

Hyderabad, which witnessed a record spike of 1,600 new cases on Saturday, got another reason for panic when a top city jeweller died of Covid-19. The jeweller, who owned a high-end store in Himayatnagar area, had a few days ago hosted a lavish birthday party which saw over a hundred people in attendance from city’s high society circles. Several members of the jewellers association had also attended the party.

According to a report in Indian Express, owner of another top jewellery chain, who had attended the bash, also died of Covid-19 on Saturday. Officials suspect he contracted the virus from the party host.

Soon after the news of deaths spread on Saturday, panicked attendees rushed to get themselves tested at private labs.







Meanwhile, The Telangana health department on Saturday accused private labs of giving abnormal testing results for Covid-19, not adhering to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and lacking adequate infrastructure and trained manpower and served notices to 13 such labs.

There are currently 23 private diagnostic laboratories in the City that have received ICMR’s permission to conduct Covid-19 diagnostics in Telangana.

Hyderabad has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot for the state. More than 50% of the cases recorded in the state are from the city limits.