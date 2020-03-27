Panic in UP After Authorities Say Covid-19 Positive Man Who Died in Kashmir Visited Deoband for 4 Days
The 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar had visited Deoband along with a group of five and had stayed at a mosque.
Lucknow's Hazratganj market closed amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The coronavirus fears engulfed Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband after it was revealed that a COVID-19 patient from Kashmir, who died on Thursday with underlying conditions, had allegedly visited Deoband in Saharanpur district between March 9 and 12.
The 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar had visited Deoband along with a group of five and had stayed at a mosque. People who stayed with him have now been sent to quarantine at a special quarantine facilty at IIT Saharanpur. Two policemen who had offered namaz at the same mosque on March 13 have been sent on leave for home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Till date there have been 11 positive cases in the Valley and the number may rise further as authorities feel that many people have not yet revealed their travel history, making it difficult to identify the suspected cases. More than 5,000 people are currently being monitored and at least 3,000 of them have been home quarantined in Kashmir.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 42 on Thursday after four new patients weere identified. There are eight cases from Agra, three from Ghaziabad, 14 from Noida, eight from Lucknow, two from Pilibhit and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Baghpat and Shamli.
Till date, 1,493 people have tested negative, while the test results of 95 people are still awaited. More than 15 lakh people have been scanned at the international border and 2,188 villages on the Indo-Nepal border have been sanitised.
