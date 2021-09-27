Panic Spreads Among Students As 8 Feet Long Python Found in Agra Junior College

The snake was rescued by a team from forest departmentPanic spread among students and teachers in a junior college in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh after a huge python was found at the window of a classroom. Later a team from the forest department rescued the snake and released it in forest area.

The classes in Harprasad Rajaram Inter College located in Vikrampur Marg of Bar area of the district were about to start on Monday morning when a python was spotted at one of the classrooms. The python was climbing through the window of a classroom. As the news spread a huge crowd, including locals, gathered at the school to get a glimpse of the python.

Principal Anil Kumar immediately informed the forest department about the presence of a huge python in the inter college premises. After receiving the information a team from the forest department reached the spot and rescued the python. The forest team rescued the 8 feet long python after efforts for one hour.

The team locked the python in a brown sack to carry it out safely out of the inter college premises. The school students and teachers breathed a sigh of relief after the python was caught and taken out of the educational institute.

Later the forest department team released the python in the ravines of Yamuna.

According to the local residents, many huge snakes including pythons have been caught by the forest department in Bah area in recent days. During the rainy season these snakes venture into residential areas from the nearby forests. In Agra many such cases of the presence of snakes in the residential areas have been reported this year.

