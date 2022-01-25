Panic Spreads As Villagers Spot Footprints Of Strange Animal In West Bengal’S Jhargram

The footprints of an unknown animal have left residents of a village in panic in Jhargram district of West Bengal. The locals are not able to identify the marks with any animal though the footprints are large and clearly show claw marks. The incident has been reported from the Kanyabali village in Lalgarh area of Jhargram.

This is not the lone village where the unidentifiable footprints of an animal have been spotted. Other villages in the Lalgarh area such as Laksmanpur and Kumirkata, have also reported similar pugmarks.

According to forest department officials, the footprints have been noticed since the past few days now. On Tuesday morning, the villagers spotted the footprints of an unknown animal in the locality of Kanyabali village. The news spread soon and afterwards many other villages reported about similar marks outside their villages as well. However, none of them could identify the marks with any animal. While some say it’s of a tiger, others disagree.

The villagers have complained that the footprints resembled the ones which were seen a few years back in 2016. They fear that the unknown animal could be a tiger. They are urging the forest department officials to take action soon but nothing has been done yet.

Locals said that they are scared of taking their cattle out for grazing in the nearby forests and now they don’t even venture out after dark. This fear has certainly crippled life in the Lalgarh area and forest officials claim that they are trying their best to identify or spot the animal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.