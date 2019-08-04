Take the pledge to vote

'Panic Stocking' Leads to Fuel Shortage in Anantnag; DM Prohibits Sale of Petrol, Diesel Without His Permission

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

August 4, 2019
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the Anantnag district magistrate on Sunday announced that sale of petrol and diesel in the district will only take place after seeking permission from DM's office.

"In view of the panic stocking made by general public during the past few days, which has caused considerable shortage of petroleum products, it has become expedient and necessary to direct as under:- All petrol dealers of District Anantnag shall not conduct any sale of petrol/diesel without seeking any permission from District Magistrate Anantnag or the officer authorised in this behalf," a statement issued by DM read.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The meeting came amidst fresh skirmishes between security forces of India and Pakistan along the border with the Army foiling an attack by BAT on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders.

The Indian Army has asked its Pakistani counterparts to approach them by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik has dismissed speculations that the Centre might be planning to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

Political parties in J-K had expressed apprehensions about such action after the Centre deployed additional troops and curtailed the Amarnath Yatra.

The National Conference (NC) held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) where they expressed concern over the "uncertain and uptight" situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesman said the party would fight any infringement upon the special constitutional position of the state.

