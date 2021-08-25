Panipat: Husband Beats Doctor Wife for Not Serving Liquor, FIR Lodged

A woman, who is a doctor by profession, was beaten up by her husband after she refused to serve him alcohol late Tuesday evening in Panipat, police said. The doctor has filed a complaint against her husband and his brother-in-law after she was attacked for not serving liquor, the police added.

“The victim’s husband is also a doctor and an FIR has been registered at the Sector13-17 police station,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Headquarters Satish Vats.

According to the police, the doctor, who works in a private hospital in Panipat, in her complaint mentioned that she is a regular victim of domestic violence. “The woman told us that her husband is an alcoholic and almost every day tortures her mentally and physically,” said Panipat Police.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, the doctor’s husband came home, along with his brother-in-law, and forced her to serve liquor. When she denied it, he started hurling abuses first before beating her. “The woman in her complaint has also mentioned that she was attacked with a sharp weapon but she escaped with minor injuries,” added police.

The Panipat Police added that to escape violence, the woman locked herself in the room and called on the Haryana Police emergency number for help.

“We are investigating the incident and the culprits will be arrested soon,” said DSP Satish Vats.

Last week, in Haryana’s Faridabad, a man in his thirties allegedly tried to kill his wife by forcing her face into a burning stove after she stopped her husband from consuming alcohol. According to police, both husband and wife worked in a brick kiln.

The Haryana Police then said that the Faridabad couple got into a verbal spat after the woman stopped her husband from consuming alcohol. The spat turned into a physical fight and the husband, being under the influence of alcohol, tried to kill his wife by forcing her face into a burning stove.

