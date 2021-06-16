Panipat: Husband Plots Murder Of Wife For Dowry, Case Registered

A woman belonging to Haryana’s Panipat fled her in-laws’ home in Delhi after suffering years of torture by her husband for not fulfilling their dowry demands. Shalu, who is the youngest among seven sisters and two brothers, was married two years ago in Delhi. Her in-laws kept on frequently demanding lakhs of rupees from her for dowry. Shalu faced persecution in her new home, and her husband recently thrashed her with a hot iron rod. The husband used to beat her with belts too.

A case has been registered in Panipat against the husband along with eight others including an unknown person after the victim’s complaint.

Shalu went through the trauma to save her marriage, but one night she heard her in-laws allegedly plotting her murder. The next day she fled the home on the pretext of giving food to the cow. A pale Shalu took a taxi to her parents’ home in Panipat, but when the driver asked about the fare in Ambala, she expressed her helplessness. By this time, Shalu had lost consciousness due to her weak health. The noble taxi driver drove back to Panipat where he dropped Shalu at one of his female relatives, Geeta’s home.

In between, the in-laws informed Shalu’s brother Pankaj that she had fled her home. Worried about their daughter who couldn’t be found for days, Shalu’s parents approached the Swaroop Nagar police station in Delhi to complain against the in-laws. But the authorities allegedly didn’t register their grievance under political pressure, according to Shalu’s brother.

Geeta, who was giving shelter to Shalu, said that her condition was so weak that she was sleeping for three straight days. After Shalu gained consciousness, she contacted her parents and narrated her ordeal to her sister-in-law on call.

Shalu’s family reached Panipat on June 15 to take back her daughter with them. Police are investigating the matter.

