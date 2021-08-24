Panipat: Man Points Pistol at Youth, Threatens Him Over Auto

In a shocking incident, a miscreant pointed a pistol at a young man just to get an auto out of the way in Haryana’s Panipat district. The incident took place in the district’s Nagpal Colony and the pistol-wielding man fired in the air before leaving the spot. The victim has complained to the police, who have started an investigation into the matter.

The victim, Sohan, said that he was loading goods on his auto on Monday. A young man, a resident of the society where Sohan lived, came with a woman on a scooty. In a matter of minutes, he quarrelled with Sohan and ordered him to remove the auto from his path.

Soon, things took a turn for the worse and the culprit started beating up Sohan. When he called for help, his brother arrived at the scene, but he, too, was thrashed. During the fight, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at Sohan’s chest.

Hearing the noise, more people of the society came rushing to the spot. Sensing trouble, the hooligan fled the spot after firing a few shots in the air. The woman who was present at the spot said that the accused was a resident of a flat inside the society. According to them, he claims to be a police officer, but nobody had ever seen him in his uniform.

The woman further said that the accused has a history of getting violent with people in the area. Investigating officer Balkar Singh said that a case has been registered on the complaint of Sohan and his brother, and action will be initiated against the culprit soon.

