Panjab University Slip to 50s in QS India Rankings 2020

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020 was released on Tuesday, October 22. The rankings saw major Universities climbing up the ladder and some lost their positions. Panjab University was among those who had a downfall on the rankings chart. The University, which was among the top 50 in the 2019 Rankings list, had to settle between 51-55 this year.

Speaking to The Tribune on QS India University Rankings 2020, Panjab University’s IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) director Ashish Jain has said that the PU has performed way better than other universities, who have been ranked higher to them. “Howsoever, as for the rankings, both national and international, based on the objective output evaluation of an institution, the PU has constantly performed well over the years, including among those which have been ranked higher than the PU in QS,” he said.

He further added, "“QS Rankings have been the mainstay of our government too when it came down to giving any institution the tag of Institute of Eminence (IOE) and the PU was not granted the status. However, in an equally important, if not more, international ranking, which is the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, two institutes, which were given the IOE benefit and crores of rupees, were ranked lower than the PU. So, the ranking may be important, but the subjective parameters that some of these rankings use need to be taken with a pinch of salt.”

The top five slots in this year's rankings were dominated by the IITs. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay secured the first slot, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was placed second, IIT Delhi is third, IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur finished fourth and fifth. respectively.

The University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad have secured seventh and eighth slot in the ranking lists. Calcutta University (CU) has finishd the 11th spot, topping among the state-run universities, followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12.

