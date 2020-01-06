Take the pledge to vote

Panjab University Students Raise Slogans Against JNU Violence, Interrupts Haryana Speaker Addressing Seminar

The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus.

PTI

January 6, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Chandigarh: Some students on Monday shouted slogans during a seminar at the Panjab University here to protest the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus here. Protesters including girls students were taken out of the seminar hall by the security personnel.

Later talking to media, one of the protesters Kanupriya strongly condemned the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

Talking to reporters, Gupta described the protest as "a premeditated act".

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly two hours.

