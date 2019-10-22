Take the pledge to vote

Pankaj Kumar, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Electronics and IT, Appointed New UIDAI CEO

The UIDAI is a statutory authority under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the mandate to issue UID or Aadhaar to all residents of India to eliminate duplicate and fake id entities.

IANS

October 22, 2019
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Pankaj Kumar as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Kumar is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry Of Electronics and IT.

The UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 by the government under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the mandate to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), or Aadhaar, to all residents of India to eliminate duplicate and fake id entities.

"Pankaj Kumar, IAS (NL87), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said, as per an official statement.

