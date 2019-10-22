Pankaj Kumar, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Electronics and IT, Appointed New UIDAI CEO

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Pankaj Kumar as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Kumar is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry Of Electronics and IT.

The UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 by the government under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the mandate to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), or Aadhaar, to all residents of India to eliminate duplicate and fake id entities.

"Pankaj Kumar, IAS (NL87), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said, as per an official statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.