English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Sharma Appointed India's Ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament
Pankaj Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs. He will replace Amandeep Gill.
The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Pankaj Sharma has been appointed as the ambassador and India's permanent representative to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, an official statement said.
Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He will replace Amandeep Gill.
Sharma had replaced Gill as joint secretary of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) division.
Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He will replace Amandeep Gill.
Sharma had replaced Gill as joint secretary of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) division.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...