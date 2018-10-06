GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pankaj Sharma Appointed India's Ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament

Pankaj Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs. He will replace Amandeep Gill.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2018, 8:02 AM IST
The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Pankaj Sharma has been appointed as the ambassador and India's permanent representative to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, an official statement said.

Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He will replace Amandeep Gill.

Sharma had replaced Gill as joint secretary of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) division.
