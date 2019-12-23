Panki Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

75. Panki (पनकी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Palamu (पलामू) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Panki is part of 4. Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 32.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.5%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,66,406 eligible electors, of which 1,40,984 were male, 1,25,421 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Panki, there are 5819 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3074 are male, 2745 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4059 voters in the 80+ age category and 2509 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,40,584 eligible electors, of which 1,29,131 were male, 1,11,453 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,89,543.

Panki has an elector sex ratio of 889.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Bidesh Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1995 votes which was 1.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.2% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of IND won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 20,218 votes which was 18.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 34.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 75. Panki Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. Chatra Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.32%, while it was 58.64% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 75. Panki constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 280.

Extent: 75. Panki constituency comprises of the following areas of Palamu district of Jharkhand: Panki, Lesliganj and Manaru police stations in Palamau Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panki is: 24.0797 84.4068.

