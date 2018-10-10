Panna Labourer Hits Pay Dirt, Unearths Precious Diamond Valued Up to Rs 2.5 Crore

Motilal Prajapati might have never thought that lady luck will bring prosperity to his family much ahead of the festival of Diwali, as he Tuesday stumbled upon a 42.59 carat diamond, which the officials believe is the second biggest gem to be found in the famed Panna mines.Though the diamond is yet to be valued, some local experts claimed that its cost lies somewhere between Rs 1.5 crore and 2.5 crore. The biggest diamond of 44.55 carat had been found in Panna in 1961.Anupam Singh, the Valuer at the Office of Panna's Diamond Officer, said Motilal Prajapati, along with four partners, had taken a mine on lease about a month ago at Krishna Kalyanpur village near the district headquarters."Prajapati reached the Diamond Officer's office this afternoon to deposit the gem. This 42.59-carat diamond is yet to be valued," he said.Singh said the raw diamond would be auctioned in January next year and the proceeds would be given to Prajapati after deduction of the government royalty and taxes. Prajapati said it was a happy moment for the entire family.He said the money he would receive from auction would be useful for the better future of his children. Prajapati also said that the money would be shared with all his three other partners.On September 14 this year, a farmer had struck it rich when he found a 12.58 carat diamond with estimated value of about Rs 30 lakh while tilling land at Sarkoha village in Panna district.The district is estimated to have reserves of 12 lakh carats of diamond.