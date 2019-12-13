Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Panther in Pink City: Leopard Strays into Jaipur's Residential Area, Authorities on Toes to Catch it

The big cat was first spotted in a posh residential colony on Takhteshahi Road, situated between JLN Road and Tonk Road, of the state capital on Thursday afternoon.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Panther in Pink City: Leopard Strays into Jaipur's Residential Area, Authorities on Toes to Catch it
The leopard was first spotted in a residential area.

Jaipur: A panther which strayed into a residential area in Rajasthan's Jaipur district has kept police and forest department teams on their toes as they try to capture the animal.

"We are trying to search the animal since Thursday. It's movement was last captured in Subodh College. There was an information that the panther could be behind the Assembly building. We are trying to locate the animal," a forest official said.

The big cat was first spotted in a posh residential colony on Takhteshahi Road, situated between JLN Road and Tonk Road, of the state capital on Thursday afternoon.

At night, search operation was conducted at SMS school, but the panther moved to the RBI office across the road and then in the adjacent Subodh College. Its movement was captured on CCTV cameras.

From there, the animal is believed to have crossed Tonk Road and moved towards SMS stadium, officials said. Apart from SMS stadium and Assembly building, the Rajasthan High Court, the state Secretariat and other government offices and buildings are situated in the area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram