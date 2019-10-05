Papdi Chaat, Badshahi Pulao, Malpua…: What’s on Sheikh Hasina’s Platter at Lunch Hosted by PM Modi

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be treated to a lavish vegetarian spread on Sunday at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The menu, keeping in mind Hasina’s choice of food, includes delectable items such as dahi bhalla papri, badshahi pulao, bharwan kumbh rogani, shahi dungri dal and chenna malpua. The two leaders will finish the platter with a cup of filter coffee or qahwa.

The Prime Minister’s office also released a list of songs that will be played during the scrumptious meal. The list includes old classics such as Raghupati Raghav, Ekla Chalo Re and Ram Ratan Dhan Payo to soft Bollywood numbers like Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi, Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya and Honthon Se Chhulo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday met for bilateral talks and will jointly inaugurate three projects to strengthen ties. About six-seven pacts are also likely to be inked in core areas such as transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on further deepening the overall ties between the two countries. Government sources said the focus of the talks was to significantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides want to boost ties in areas of defence, trade and connectivity, they said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina. "EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived in India on Thursday. She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday.

This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

