1-min read

Papmochani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Papmochani Ekadashi comes between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri and it is the last Ekadashi of the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Papmochani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi and Significance
New Delhi: Papmochani Ekadashi is celebrated during Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month (in the month of March or April). As per Hindu calendar, two Ekadashis fall in every month, one in Krishna Paksha and the other in Shukla Paksha.

In the month of March, the two Ekadashis observed are Amalaka Ekadashi and Papmochani Ekadashi. While this year, Amalaka Ekadashi was observed on March 6, Papmochani Ekadashi 2020 falls on March 19 and March 20 (from 4.26 am on March 19 to 5.59 am on March 20).

Papmochani Ekadashi comes between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri and it is the last Ekadashi of the year.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2020: Significance

As the name suggests, Papmochani means to get rid of sins. It is believed that Lord Vishnu showers his blessings on those who observe fast on Papmochani Ekadashi.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2020: Puja Vidhi

Those who want to observe fast on Papmochani Ekadashi 2020 will have to keep it on March 19 and Parana, which means breaking the fast, will be done the next day on March 20.

According to the beliefs, Parana is done on next day of fast after sunrise. Devotees should break their fast within Dwadashi Tithi.

According to beliefs, devotees should break their fast during Pratahkal, morning hours. One should also not break the fast during Madhyahna and if due to some reasons he/she is unable to do Parana in the morning hours, do it after Madhyahna.

