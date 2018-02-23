English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Papon Caught on FB Live Kissing Minor Contestant, Says it was an 'Accidental Move' not Sexual Assault
The singer, who is a judge on singing reality show 'Voice of India Kids', was caught on a Facebook livestream applying colour on a female contestant's face and kissing her.
The video clip featuring Papon and the said girl has since gone viral.
New Delhi: Singer Papon, accused of inappropriately kissing a minor contestant in a singing reality show, apologised for the act and said it was an "accidental move not a sexual assault". He blamed it on him being "naive and stupid".
The singer, who is a judge on singing reality show 'Voice of India Kids', was caught on a Facebook livestream applying colour on a female contestant's face and kissing her.
Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan has moved the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against the singer accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
"The video was shot where the kids participating in a reality show Voice of India Kids 2018 are seemed to involve in some fun activities with the crew member of the show along with singer Angarag Papon Mahanta who is also a jury member of the show," said Runa Bhuyan.
The video clip featuring Papon and the said girl has since gone viral.
In a statement released later in the day, Papon said: "Please note that the girl in question and her family have gone on record and stated that what is being depicted is not what actually transpired and it is in fact just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move and not a sexual assault as being reported."
Papon further said that he is an "extremely affable person and am very convivial with my fan community". He also urged people to take note of the fact that he has been married for over 14 years with two children.
"I hold the girl in high regards not only as a lady but also as a contestant on the reality show I am part of. If I had anything to be culpable of, the said video would have been deleted from my social media," said Papon.
Papon also asked the media to consider both sides of the story before maligning his reputation and that of the girl.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
