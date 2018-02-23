Papon Incident: NCPCR Probing Whether Channel at Fault

: The apex body for child rights is probing whether &TV, which telecasts a reality show, was at fault for not reporting an incident of alleged sexual assault against singer Papon.A Supreme Court lawyer has complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) alleging "sexual assault" after the singer uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he is seen kissing a minor contestant of the show called Voice of India Kids 2018."We have taken cognisance of the matter and are probing the incident. A notice each has been issued to the channel and the accused," NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.The commission has sought an action taken report from Mumbai Police."The Prevention of Child Sexual Offence Act requires mandatory reporting of sexual crimes against children. We have sought to know whether the channel complied with that," NCPCR member Priyank Kanoongo said.He added that NCPCR also has laid down guidelines for child artistes for reality shows and TV serials in order to ensure safety and protection.Papon responded to the compliant saying he was being "victimised" for no fault of his as he would "never commit an indecent act". Meanwhile, NGO Save the Children it is important to respect the "dignity and privacy" of a child."The news of an inappropriate behaviour with a child participant of a prominent reality show is an unfortunate and unacceptable behaviour, which defies parameters that one must maintain with children. It is important to respect the dignity and privacy of a child, and not commit any act that may be construed as one amounting to abuse," a statement said.