Papon Kiss Controvery: Child Rights' Body to Revise Guidelines for Minors in TV Industry

After Papon kiss controversy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has proposed to revise the guidelines for child participants in reality television shows.“We will take suggestions from all stakeholders, including TV channels, parents and child experts. It’s a time consuming activity. There are certain legal provisions like Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, we are going to consider them as well,” a source in the Commission said, adding that the guidelines were last revised in 2011.In order to make work safer for child actors and participants, the child right’s body said that it will introduce some “stringent measures” while amending that Guidelines to Regulate Child Participation in TV serials, reality Shows and Advertisements, 2010-2011.“The society has changed and in view of that we will revise the guidelines. Today, more and more children are going for reality TV shows as it brings a lot of money. As the commercial interests are rising, we have to make stringent guidelines for the protection of children,” an NCPCR official told News18.com.On 14 January, 2008, a working group was set up under the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights for the purpose of safeguarding the rights of children participating in television shows and advertisements.NCPCR decided to amend the rules after a video of singer-composer Papon went viral on social media where he was seen planting a kiss on the girl’s lips during Holi celebrations with the contestants of the singing reality show The Voice India Kids". The child rights’ body had issued notice to both the singer and the TV entertainment channel after the video came to light.