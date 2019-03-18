LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Pappu's Pappi’: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma's Sexist Jibe at Priyanka Gandhi

The union minister also launched an attack against Mamata Banerjee and HD Kumaraswamy and said that “even if Mamata Banerjee came here and did the kathak and the Karnataka CM sang a song" no one will watch.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Pappu's Pappi’: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma's Sexist Jibe at Priyanka Gandhi
Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma made the remarks at a public meet in Uttar Pradesh’s Sikandrabad.
Loading...
New Delhi: Sexism seems to be the flavour of the election season. After BJP MP Harish Dwivedi comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sartorial choices, a video has surfaced of union culture minister Mahesh Sharma describing the Congress leader as “Pappu (Rahul Gandhi’s) Pappi”.

“Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) says he wants to become a PM. So now Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and now Pappu’s Pappi have also come. Wasn’t Priyanka a daughter of the nation before? Wasn’t she Congress’ daughter?” Sharma purportedly says in the video shot during a public meet in Uttar Pradesh’s Sikandrabad.

The union minister also launched an attack against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. “Even if Mamata Banerjee came here and did the kathak and the Karnataka CM sang a song, who will watch,” he said and added that Narendra Modi is “above all these leaders”.

This is not the first time that Sharma has landed in a controversy over his remarks. Just last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar MP kicked up a row, saying, “If God who created us cannot fulfil your wishes then how could an MP.”
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram