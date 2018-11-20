English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Para Trooper Martyred, 4 Militants Killed in Shopian Encounter
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday after receiving specific intelligence inputs. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.
Srinagar: A para trooper and four militants were killed on Tuesday in an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Two other Army men were injured in the gunbattle. "Four terrorists have been killed in the operation in Nadigam area of Shopian," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said. He did not give further details.
However, a police official said an Army man was killed while two others were injured in the encounter. The operation is on, the police official said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area Tuesday morning after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.
Shopian has been on the edge for the past few days following abduction and killings of teenaged boys by militants on suspicion of being informers for the army.
