Paracetamol, Pain Killers Not Needed: Bharat Biotech Clarifies on Covaxin Side-effects Among Kids

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin. The statement was issued in view of recommendations by immunization centres that have advised taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets for children after innoculation against Covid-19.

“Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20% of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," the official statement said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said.

The government said 1.06 crore or 14.3 per cent of India’s adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine. An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents in the age group 15-18 years are there in the country and are eligible for vaccination, it said.

