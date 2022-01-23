Parakram Diwas 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote: “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”

Later in the day Modi will install a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter at India Gate as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. Informing about the same, Modi had tweeted, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him."

This year, it’s Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, and therefore, the government has declared that the day will be celebrated as the Parakram Diwas. Not just that, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will also start a day before they usually begin..

Also read: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Parakram Diwas

Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. A politician and intellectual par excellence, Netaji is known for his special contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Born to mother Prabhabati Bose and father Janakinath Bose, Netaji considered Swami Vivekanand his spiritual guru. He formed the Azad Hind Fauj, a military regiment, to counter Britishers.

Bose also formed a woman battalion named Rani Jhansi regiment. Bose was the one who first referred to Mahatma Gandhi the position as the father of the nation. Netaji inspired thousands of youngsters to join the battle for freedom. He left his ICS job and came back to India from England to be a part of the freedom struggle. He played a role of a social revolutionary.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the slogans “Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga" and “Jai Hind".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.