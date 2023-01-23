Parakram Diwas 2023: From Young Karyakarta to PM, How Modi Has Remained Connected to Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lifelong devotion to the valour of Subhas Chandra Bose begins from the time he was a young ‘karyakarta’ who collected quotes of Netaji in his personal diary.

On ‘Parakram Diwas’, let’s see closely Netaji’s life and values had an impact on PM Modi.

As BJP’s national secretary, Modi participated in the unveiling of Netaji’s statue in Gujarat’s Patan in 1997. When he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he launched ‘E-gram Vishwagram’ project on January 23, 2009 to honour Bose. A total of 13,693 Gram Panchayats were connected in Gujarat to the broadband through the project.

As a symbolic gesture, the project was launched in Haripura where Bose lit the flame for Swaraj in 1938. Modi rode a 51-bullock cart, recreating the scene of 1938.

He also unveiled the statue of Netaji and paid tribute to him at a house where Netaji spent the night in 1938. “Tum mujhse paseena do, main tumhe hara bhara Gujarat dunga” – the words of Modi became iconic.

In 2012, Modi paid glowing tribute to Netaji at ‘Veeratva Ki Yaad Mein’ to mark the foundation day of the Indian National Army.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Colonel Nizamuddin, a 114-year-old former INA officer shared stage with Modi where he touched the feet of the war veteran.

As Prime Minister, Modi met Saichiro Misumi, Netaji’s oldest living associate, on his first visit to Japan. Modi came down from stage and knelt before Misumi and hugged him.

In 2015, Modi met the family members of Bose in Kolkata and assured them that he would support their demand to declassify all Netaji files.

On October 14, 2015, Modi declassified all Netaji’s files and made available to public.

During his visit to Singapore in November, 2015, Modi visited the INA’s Memorial Marker in honour of martyrs. He also met the family members of INA’s veterans.

On December 4, 2015, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) handed over the first batch of 33 declassified files of Netaji to the National Archives of India. On January 23, 2016, PM Modi released digital copies of 100 files relating to Netaji.

So far, more than 300 files have been declassified and released in public domain.

On Bose’s 120th birthday, Modi paid tribute to him in Parliament. He hoisted the Tiranga on the Red Fort on October 21, 2018 to mark 75 years of Netaji’s Azad Hind government. He also announced the ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar’ on the same day of the National Police Memorial. The award recognises the courage and bravery of those involved in disaster response operations.

In 2018, Modi commemorated Bose’s first hoisting of the National Flag on the Indian soil on December 30, 1943. On the same day in 2018, the flag was unfurled at the same spot at the ‘Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial’ in Port Blair.

Modi renamed three Andaman islands on the same day to honour Bose. Ross Island, Neil & Havelock Island became Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Deep. A commemorative stamp, first-day cover and Rs 75 coin were also released on the special day.

On Netaji’s 122nd birth anniversary, Modi inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi in 2019. INA veterans were invited to be part of the Republic Day parade.

PM paid floral tribute to Netaji in the Central Hall of Parliament on his 123rd Jayanti.

As part of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations, Modi declared January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ in 2021. The PM participated in the first ‘Parakram Diwas’ in Kolkata and inaugurated an exhibition at the National Library. He also felicitated prominent members of the INA, and also released a commemorative coin, book and postage stamp.

On Parakram Diwas in 2022, PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at the Kartavya Path. A granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled at India Gate on September 8, 2022 during the inauguration of Kartavya Path. The skies were adorned with a 10-minute drone show in celebration of Netaji’s life.

