Param Dharam Sansad Declares Date for Laying Foundation Stone of Ram Mandir on Feb 21
The confluence also issued a challenge to the monopoly of the RSS, when its leaders declared from stage that not Sangh but Swaroopanand was the spiritual leader of Hindus across country.
Image for representation
New Delhi: Issuing a direct challenge to the government, Param Dharam Sansad, a confluence of Hindu spiritual leaders from across the country, headed by Swami Swaroopanand on Wednesday, at the end of two-day long conclave declared that they will lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir after leaving from Prayag on Feb 21.
Swaroopanand said that the movement should not stop now. Hindus across the country should step forward if front runners are stopped.
The RSS and the VHP, in coordination with Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas or Trust, have been spearheading the Ayodhya Mandir campaign for the last three decade.
Several spiritual leaders said that the government along with the RSS has hijacked the issue of Ram Mandir.
The Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the Ayodhya dispute appeals as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.
According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court, the hearing on January 29 in the court of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi "stands cancelled" due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde. There was no mention of any date for the next hearing.
