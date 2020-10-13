Parama Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time, Significance & All You Need to Know

The eleventh day of the Adhik Maas (Hindu leap month) or Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) marks the Parama Ekadashi. It is an auspicious day in the Hindu Calendar. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast and break it the following day. They can keep Ekadashi vrat twice because there are two Moon cycles in the Hindu lunar month.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 Date

The Parama Ekadashi Vrat this year will be observed on October 13.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 Time

The Parama Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 4:38pm on October 12 and end at 2:35pm on October 13.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 Significance

Parama Ekadashi is of great importance as it is observed during the Adhik Maas/ Malmaas/ Puroshhottam Maas (leap month). The number of Ekadashis in a Hindu Lunar calendar is 24. However, this year because of the leap month, it has 26 Ekadashis.

Ekadashi that falls during Krishna Paksha of Hindu leap month is known as Parama Ekadashi or Adhika Masa Ekadashi. The breaking of the fast that is Parana has to be done within the Dwadashi Tithi, unless it gets over before sunrise.

It is said that those who fast on Parama Ekadashi and perform rituals with pure intentions receive happiness and freedom from miseries. Devotees donate food and money to the needy to seek love and prosperity from Lord Vishnu. One should not fast during Hari Vasara and should wait to break the fast until it is over. The Hari Vasara is the first quarter duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The best or the most auspicious time to break the fast is Pratahkal or early morning.

Parama Ekadashi vrat helps one to purge their sins and baggage from the preceding births. Ekadashi fasting for Smartha with family should be done on the first day only. The second one, or alternate Ekadashi fasting, is meant for sanyasis and those seeking Moksha.