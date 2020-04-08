Paramedic Working at Isolation Ward in Bihar Hospital Assaulted by Neighbours
The SHO said the accused have denied the allegations and claimed that it was a "trivial dispute".
Representative image.
A paramedic working at an isolation ward of a hospital here has alleged that she was physically assaulted by her neighbours who said they would be infected with coronavirus if she enters her house using a gate adjacent to theirs, police said.
The complainant, Neelu Kumari, is married to Amulya Singh, a resident of Meerganj locality in Town police station area of the district, and she works at the Begusarai Sadar Hospital as an auxiliary nurse midwife.
Town police station SHO Amarendra Kumar Jha said she has lodged an FIR against her neighbours including a former
ward councillor and two women.
He said the complainant, who has been attached to the hospital's isolation ward, has alleged that she was stopped
from entering her home through the back gate which she was doing as a precautionary measure by her neighbours.
"I was told by my neighbours that I had brought the infection from the hospital and if I had to enter my house I
must do so from the front gate and not the one that is adjacent to theirs.
"They also said that water spilled out on the streets when I took bath which increased their risk of getting
infected with coronavirus," the woman told reporters indignantly.
The SHO said the accused have denied the allegations and claimed that it was a "trivial dispute".
An investigation has been initiated and further action will be taken as per the findings, he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Indigo Pilot Makes Heartfelt Video for Aviation Industry Struggling Due to COVID-19 Lockdown
- Selena Gomez Says Having a Boyfriend is 'Nowhere Near the Top' of Her Priority List During Pandemic
- Why Target Sonakshi Alone? Mahabharat Star Nitish Bharadwaj Asks Mukesh Khanna To Be Empathetic
- How Sadio Mane's Father's Death at 7 Influenced Him to Build a 1st Hospital in His Village in Senegal
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller With Adaptive Triggers is Here