LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Paramilitary Deployed at CBI Offices, Officers' Homes in Kolkata After Joint Director Says Life Under Threat

CBI offices at Nizam Palace in South Kolkata and CGO Complex at Salt Lake turned into fortresses on Monday as heavily armed CRPF jawans took charge of security

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paramilitary Deployed at CBI Offices, Officers' Homes in Kolkata After Joint Director Says Life Under Threat
File photo. Police detains the CBI team which had reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Loading...
Kolkata: Amid security concerns following a showdown between CBI officers and police, the Centre has deployed a large contingent of the paramilitary force at all offices of the investigating agencies and residences of staff in the city.

Paramilitary forces were deployed after CBI Joint Director Pankaj Srivastav alleged that his life was under threat as Kolkata police officers surrounded his house and "banged on doors".

"My family is scared. They are fear for my security. I think the state police will break down the door any moment and arrest me,” Srivastav had said on Sunday.

CBI offices at Nizam Palace in South Kolkata and CGO Complex at Salt Lake turned into fortresses on Monday as heavily armed CRPF jawans took charge of security. No one was allowed to enter the premises without multiple verifications and checks. This is for the first time that a sizable security force has been deployed at CBI offices in the city.

Kolkata Police have also deployed forces at the official residences and police stations in the vicinity of Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar’s residence. Sounding the alarm for a possible crisis, the State Armed Police has been kept on standby and leave requests by all key officers have been cancelled.

CBI has taken these security measures following a high-voltage standoff with the Kolkata Police over examining Kumar in the name of a ‘secret operation’.

The Trinamool Congress is set to hold a series of protests against the Narendra Modi-led central government and the CBI on Monday.

It was learnt that Rajeev Kumar will hold a high-level meeting with all the divisional DCs and top officers at Lalbazar Police headquarters. All the files related to cases against the BJP leaders were asked by the Commissioner’s office.

On Sunday, a team of 40 CBI officers went to the city police chief's residence to question him in Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scam. Following this build up, Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and enquired if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.

A small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station. They were released later.

Interim CBI Chief M Nageshwar Rao claims that Kumar destroyed evidence in the chit fund scams.

Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata Police, in a statement said that the CBI officers who reached Kumar’s house were not carrying any mandatory documents. They called it a ‘secret operation.'

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram