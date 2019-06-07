English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paratrooper Killed in Accidental Firing in Jammu and Kashmir
The soldier got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally and was declared to be brought dead by the attending doctors.
Srinagar: An army paratrooper died on Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said.
He said that the soldier got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility. The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
