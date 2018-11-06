English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parents Beat 28-year-old Son to Death After Argument Over His Troubled Marriage
On Monday, the deceased had a fight with the parents, following which he was beaten to death, he noted.
(Representative image)
Khagaria: A couple was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district on Tuesday on the charge of beating their son to death over a family dispute, a police officer said.
The deceased, Arbind Kumar Chaurasia, 28, was allegedly caned to death by his parents at Maheskhunt village in Gogri sub-division of the district on Monday night, following an altercation, he said.
"Chaurasia, who had deserted his wife, would regularly engage in fights with his parents over the matter. He was also having an extra-marital affair," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) P K Jha said.
On Monday, too, he had a fight with the parents, following which he was beaten to death, he noted.
An FIR has been lodged in the case at Maheshkhunt police station and an investigation is underway, Jha said, adding that Chaurasia's body has been sent to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for postmortem.
