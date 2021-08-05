Parents Fear To Send Children To Government School In Haryana’s Faridabad  

The Haryana Abhibhawak Ekta Manch (HAEM), a union of parents of the school going children in Haryana, has launched a campaign to improve the condition of schools standing on the verge of collapse in the Faridabad district of the state. As part of the campaign, they have sent the pictures of schools to the education department of the state. The union has sent pictures showing garbage, stray animals walking in school premises, and damaged buildings of the schools situated in the Badkhal constituency of the district.

MLA Seema Trikha is representing Badkhal constituency, who is also the chairman of the Assembly Committees on Education and Health.

In one of the pictures that the union has sent, the government school looks like a dump yard filled with garbage. HAEM has asked the government, how any parent can send their child to study in such government schools.

Stray animals like pigs and dogs were also seen roaming inside the school premised throughout the day. The cleanliness of the school has been questioned by the union saying that it can also lead to health hazards.

The union said that children’s safety is also being ignored in the government schools. They showed pictures of damaged buildings and many are also on the verge of collapse. The parents union said that the government is ignoring the health and future of children studying in such schools.

In many schools, the doors of the toilets are closed. The ones which are operational remain dirty. There is no proper facility of water supply in these schools. The schools also lack the basic facility of desks, benches, and electricity, the union said.

Kailash Sharma, state general secretary of HAEM said, “We had sent pictures and videos showing pathetic conditions of various schools in Faridabad to District Education Officer (DEO). But no action was taken even after many months. The officials have not even assessed the situation by visiting these schools.”

“Hence we were forced to send pictures to the education department of the government,” he added.

