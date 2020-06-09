Parents Held for Murdering Pregnant Daughter in Telangana, Honour Killing Suspected

An 18-year-old student was allegedly killed by her parents after they found out that she was pregnant in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. The accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.







Investigation revealed that her father and mother- Bhaskaraiah and Veeramna, respectively, suffocated her to death using a pillow and she died on the spot.







“The deceased was a second-year student in St. Joseph College at Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh and her parents’ third child. In her college she fell in love with a Kodumur-based boy,” said Venkateswarlu, Circle Inspector of Shantinagar.







On Saturday, she complained of discomfort and was taken to hospital where the doctors informed the family that she was 13 weeks pregnant. Her parents forced her to abort the baby but the deceased was adamant and wanted to marry her lover, Inspector added.







Unable to accept that their daughter was in love with someone, the parents decided to kill her the same night. As per the plan, they slept in the Varanda while the girl slept in the room. At midnight, Bhaskaraiah entered the room and suffocated his daughter to death, using a pillow.







On Sunday, the family tried to convince the villagers that their daughter died a natural death. However, a case was registered on suspicious death at the complaint of the village secretary and police conducted the investigation in the matter.





