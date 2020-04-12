Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

Parents of 4-year-old Covid-19 Patient Booked for Giving Cops a Slip, Visiting a Relative Despite Lockdown

The girl's father, resident of a cluster containment zone in Jamnakund locality, managed to give police the slip on Friday by pretending to be a government officer.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
Parents of 4-year-old Covid-19 Patient Booked for Giving Cops a Slip, Visiting a Relative Despite Lockdown
Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)

Bhavnagar: Police have registered an FIR against parents of a four-year-old girl who tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, after it came to light that they travelled along with her to a relative's place despite the lockdown, police said on Sunday.

The girl's father, resident of a cluster containment zone in Jamnakund locality, managed to give police the slip on Friday by pretending to be a government officer, an official from Ghogha police station said.

He went to their relative's house at Ghogha, located around 18 km from here, on a motorcycle along with his wife and their minor daughter, the official said.

On Saturday, the four-year-old girl was found coronavirus positive in a test conducted by health department officials at Ghogha, he said, adding that she was later shifted to an isolation ward at a hospital in Bhavnagar.

The girl's parents and two others who came in contact with the girl were quarantined at a hospital here, he said.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against the girl's parents under IPC Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

They were also booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police added.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

