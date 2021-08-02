'Parents of ex-TMC Leader Wanted for Coal, Cattle Theft Have Left India': CBI Sources

The parents of alleged coal and cattle smuggling mastermind from West Bengal Binay Mishra have left the country, CBI sources told News18 on Monday. According to officials, they moved to Grenada in the Caribbean islands about a month ago and have taken refuge there. Though they were given four notices, the couple did not come to the CBI office, said the sources. After a preliminary inquiry, the agency learnt that they had left the country in mid-July.

The CBI is trying to ascertain whether they have given up their Indian citizenship, like their son. On the other hand, the Vanuatu government has been asked for the passport details of Binay Mishra, the main accused in the case and a former Trinamool Congress leader. He is believed to have got the citizenship of the island nation in exchange for money.

The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, has dismissed all the pleas filed by Mishra for protection and directed the CBI to continue its probe. Using that directive, the agency wants to put more pressure on the fugitive. Mishra left the country in September 2020.

The CBI in February filed a chargesheet in a case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has on several occasions accused key leaders of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of being linked to cattle and coal theft.

Though Binay Mishra’s name came up in the investigation, and notices were issued to him, he did not show up at the CBI office. The involvement of his brother Bikash Mishra in the racket was also alleged. CBI officials wanted to talk to Binay’s parents after verifying the documents obtained.

According to CBI sources, Binay Mishra and his associates had set up multiple bogus companies in various names where the money from coal and cattle smuggling was parked. His parents were the directors of one such firm.

