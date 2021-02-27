Andhra Parents Sell Their 12-year-old for Rs 10,000 to Fund Elder Daughter's Treatment, Minor Rescued

A couple based in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district sold their 12-year-old girl to a 46-year-old man to fund medical treatment for their eldest daughter, who is suffering from a respiratory disease.

On Wednesday, the accused- Chinna Subbaiah married the minor. However, a day later she was rescued by the women and child development authorities. The minor has been shifted to a district child healthcare centre where currently she is being counselled.

The Kottur-based couple were approached by Subbaiah, their neighbour, who allegedly bargained and struck the deal for Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 25,000 initially demanded by the girl’s parents, Times of India (TOI) reports. Police officials investigating the matter said, that Subbaiah’s wife had left him following a marital discord and he wished to marry the couple’s second daughter.

After marrying the minor, on Wednesday he brought her to his relative’s place in Dampur district. Here. the minor began crying following which, the neighbours inquired about the howls and informed the village sarpanch about the matter. The village sarpanch then contacted the child development services.

In a similar case reported earlier, a minor girl was trafficked from Boudh on the pretext of a job offer in an opera party and was rescued from Balikuda by Childline officials. Following a complaint, Balikuda police registered a case against Mahendra Kumar Swain of Sobha village, who had allegedly purchased the girl from one Bhakta of Bhadrak district for Rs 40,000. However Swain has managed to escape before police could arrest him.