Parents Stage Protests After Teacher Molests Minor Student in Kolkata School
The police had a tough time to control the angry parents who tried to enter the school. The police had to wield batons to disperse the demonstrators.
A mob of angry parents gather outside the school in Kolkata where a minor girl was molested by her teacher.
Kolkata: Parents of students in a south Kolkata school Tuesday protested before the institution alleging that a minor girl was molested by a male teacher, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division) Kalyan Mukherjee said, "We are trying to talk to the guardians and handle the situation."
Police, however, said that no complaint had been lodged by the parents of the girl. The school authorities were not available for comments.
#UPDATE: The teacher, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student in a school in south Kolkata, has been arrested. #WestBengal https://t.co/toVjzSCxqb— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018
