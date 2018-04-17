Parents 'Strike' Rs 20 Lakh-Deal With Gangrape Accused To Suppress Teen Daughter's Charges

Even as crime against girl child continues to hit national headlines, a 15-year-old Delhi girl has alleged that her parents tried to suppress her gangrape case after striking a deal with the accused for Rs 20 lakh.According to the FIR, the girl, who lives in Outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar, was abducted and gangraped by two persons, Sunil Shahi and Chandrabhushan, in September last year.The accused were arrested following victim's complaint. However, after coming out on bail from judicial custody, the accused made a deal with the victim’s parents and promised to pay them Rs 20 lakh if they changed their statements in the court.The parents agreed to the deal and asked the girl to change her statement, which led to an argument between the two and the parents allegedly threatened their own child of dire consequences.On April 8, the girl said that the accused arrived at their house and handed over Rs 5 lakh to her parents instead of the promised amount, and warned them that if the girl didn’t change her stand, they would rape her again.Next morning, when the victim's parents went out for some work, the girl took the bribe money and went to Aman Vihar police station to register an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act against all the accused, including her parents.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, M N Tiwari, said that the matter is being investigated and a police team has been formed to arrest the girl’s father.According to the 2016 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi reported 33% (13,803 out of 41,761 cases) of all the cases of crimes against women and 5,453 cases of kidnapping and abduction (48.3 per cent), while crimes against children went up by a whopping 13%, from 94,172 in 2015 to 1,06,958 in 2016.The NCRB is yet to release the statistics for the rate of crime against children in India in the year 2017.