Paresh Baruah Led ULFA-I Extends Ceasefire for Three Months Citing Public Interest

Banned rebel group in the northeast- United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday extended unilateral ceasefire by another three months. The chief of the group Paresh Baruah announced the extension of unilateral ceasefire for the second time.

Baruah announced the unilateral ceasefire for the first time on May 15 this year, after Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tookover as chief minister of Assam. Dr Sarma took oath as a chief minister of the state on 10 May and had appealed Paresh Baruah to joined the peace process in greater interest of the people of Assam.

After the appeal from chief minister, ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah responds through media that he and his group is quite happy and they believe the chief minister would build the road of critical negotiating table.

“No other Chief Minister has shown this kind of genuine interest to resolve the issue. He has been able to assure the people of Assam that a solution may be possible and so we are also hopeful. In an armed struggle, operations and negotiations continue simultaneously. We are not opposed to dialogue and our doors for talks are always open,” Paresh Baruah had said.

“In the last 40 years, several accords have been signed- Shillong Accord, Mizo Accord and many more, but there was nothing new in those peace agreements. The Central Government should move away from these accords and, if they want a permanent remedy, must find a new way by understanding the whole issue in the right perspective or else many other organisations will raise their head,” Baruah added.

Following the goodwill, on 15 May ULFA-I announced its first unilateral ceasefire on the ground of Covid-19 pandemic for three months. Another three months unilateral ceasefire was extended by Paresh Baruah on last 13 August this year on same Covid-19 ground. Paresh Baruah said, “The Covid-19 situation is yet to stabilized and as our social responsibility, we have extended the ceasefire for another three months and no operations will be conducted during this period."

On Sunday, this is the second time that the ceasefire has been extended. In an email released by the group, the ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah, said that the decision to extend the period of ceasefire has been taken in the interest of the people of Assam.

For the first time in four decades history the ULFA-I has announced that it will not engage in any “armed protest” or call for bandh on last Independence Day, which was the norm earlier, due to several issues including the pandemic.

