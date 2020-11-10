Parihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Parihar (परिहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Parihar is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,10,448 eligible electors, of which 1,63,301 were male, 1,46,877 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,84,175 eligible electors, of which 1,49,440 were male, 1,34,723 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,952 eligible electors, of which 1,20,949 were male, 1,08,003 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Parihar in 2015 was 401. In 2010, there were 293.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Gaytri Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ram Chandra Purve of RJD by a margin of 4,017 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.72% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Naresh Pr Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Ramchandra Purve of RJD by a margin of 4,218 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 25. Parihar Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Parihar are: Amjad Hussain Anwar (RLSP), Gaytri Devi (BJP), Ritu Kumar (RJD), Abdul Shalik (JNC), Chandan Kumar (BSLP), Nitish Kumar (INL), Mohammad (JDR), Sarita Yadav (JAPL), Surendra Panjiyar (RJSBP), Ganesh Sah (IND), Chandrabhushan Kumar (IND), Jay Kumar (IND), Bhushan Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.34%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.39%, while it was 50.44% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 310 polling stations in 25. Parihar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 266. In 2010 there were 230 polling stations.

Extent:

25. Parihar constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Block Parihar; Gram Panchayats Sonbarsa, Purandaha Rajwara Paschimi, Purandaha Rajwara Purvi, Indarwa, Pipra Parsain, Jainagar, Madhiya, Singhwahini, Bhaluaha, Bishunpur Aadhar and Dostia of Sonbarsha Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Parihar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Parihar is 299.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Parihar is: 26°45'52.9"N 85°38'56.4"E.

