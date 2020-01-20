Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: Modi Stresses on Extra-curricular Activities in '#WithoutFilter' Talk With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" and said his conversations with them will be "#withoutfilter". Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly. "Speak to me hashtag without filter," he said.

• PM Modi said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. "Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he said.

• Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said.

• “We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

• In the run up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions which are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations, he said.

• “Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!” Modi tweeted.

• Officials said the event will start around 11am and will be broadcast on YouTube.

• The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

• "A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

• A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries.

• PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year's.

• This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

