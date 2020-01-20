Take the pledge to vote

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: PM Modi to Interact With Students, Share Valuable Tips on Acing Exams

Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share 'valuable tips' with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

January 20, 2020
Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share "valuable tips" with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

• “We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

• In the run up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions which are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations, he said.

• “Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!” Modi tweeted.

• Officials said the event will start around 11am and will be broadcast on YouTube.

• The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

• "A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

• A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries.

• PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year's.

• This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

