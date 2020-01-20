Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: What Competitions Were Held to Select Students for PM Modi's Interactive Programme

Last month, PM Modi urged students to remain stress-free while preparing for examinations and also announced a contest to select the students, who will get to attend the programme in New Delhi later this month.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: What Competitions Were Held to Select Students for PM Modi's Interactive Programme
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at the interactive session-'Pariksha Par Charcha' with school and college students at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The third edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 involving students and teachers that discusses ways to beat exam stress will be held on January 20, 11am at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The initiative was first started by the Prime Minister on February 16, 2018 at the same venue.

Last month, PM Modi urged students to remain stress-free while preparing for examinations and also announced a contest to select the students, who will get to attend the programme in New Delhi later this month. He took to Twitter and posted, "Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!"

Here are the competitions that were held to select students for interactive programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Human Resource Development Ministry partnered with MyGov launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12. The entries for the competition were invited online from December 2, 2019 and ended on December 23, 2019 through the mygov.in website. Participants had to write their responses on any one of five given themes in a maximum of 1,500 characters.

The five topics that were given included:

1. Gratitude is Great: A short write-up on people, who a student thinks played an important role in their academic journey and why they are grateful to that person.

2. Your future depends on your Aspirations: An essay on the goals and career aspirations of students

3. Examining Exams: Student needed to write their opinions on prevailing examination systems and suggestions how to better it.

4. Our Duties, Your Take: Essay on duties of citizens and how one can inspire everyone to become more dutiful citizens.

5. Balance is Beneficial: A write-up on balanced activities of students apart from their curriculum.

A painting and poster making competition was also held on exam related issues for CBSE and Kendriya Vidyaylay Schools, with selected paintings forming a part of the exhibition during the Pariskha Pe Charcha 2020. More than 3 lakh children registered themselves of which over 2.6 lakh students participated in the competition. Around 2,000 students will be participating from all over India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram