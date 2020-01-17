Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: What Competitions Were Held to Select Students for Interactive Programme

The third edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 involving students and teachers that discusses ways to beat exam stress will be held on January 20, 11am at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The initiative was first started by the Prime Minister on February 16, 2018 at the same venue.

Last month, PM Modi urged students to remain stress-free while preparing for examinations and also announced a contest to select the students, who will get to attend the programme in New Delhi later this month. He took to Twitter and posted, "Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!"

Here are the competitions that were held to select students for interactive programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Human Resource Development Ministry partnered with MyGov launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12. The entries for the competition were invited online from December 2, 2019 and ended on December 23, 2019 through the mygov.in website. Participants had to write their responses on any one of five given themes in a maximum of 1,500 characters.

The five topics that were given included:

1. Gratitude is Great: A short write-up on people, who a student thinks played an important role in their academic journey and why they are grateful to that person.

2. Your future depends on your Aspirations: An essay on the goals and career aspirations of students

3. Examining Exams: Student needed to write their opinions on prevailing examination systems and suggestions how to better it.

4. Our Duties, Your Take: Essay on duties of citizens and how one can inspire everyone to become more dutiful citizens.

5. Balance is Beneficial: A write-up on balanced activities of students apart from their curriculum.

A painting and poster making competition was also held on exam related issues for CBSE and Kendriya Vidyaylay Schools, with selected paintings forming a part of the exhibition during the Pariskha Pe Charcha 2020. More than 3 lakh children registered themselves of which over 2.6 lakh students participated in the competition. Around 2,000 students will be participating from all over India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

