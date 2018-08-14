GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Lends Voice to Badshah's Video

Actress Parineeti Chopra has supported rapper Badshah by lending her voice to the video of his new song 'Heartless'.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Lends Voice to Badshah's Video
A still of Parineeti Chopra from Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin.
Loading...
Actress Parineeti Chopra has supported rapper Badshah by lending her voice to the video of his new song Heartless.

Badshah wanted Parineeti's voice in the video. He met her and presented Heartless from his album O.N.E to her.

"Parineeti is a great friend. We are working together on 'Namaste England' so, she was one of the few people who I showed 'Heartless' to."

"She saw it and even before I could ask her to be a part of it in some way she said yes and it was great. The song does that to people," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

The video will be out on Tuesday.

"I am very happy to be supporting Badshah in this amazingly emotional video. I loved it and I am sure his fans will love it too," said Parineeti.

Meanwhile, the audio of Heartless, which released on Sunday, reached the 1.5 million streaming mark in 24 hours.

"This is a massive feat and we are very excited by this number," said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony music India.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...