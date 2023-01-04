Paris-bound Air India Flight With 210 Passengers Onboard Returns to Delhi Due to Snag Mid-air

A Paris-bound Air India flight on Wednesday afternoon made an emergency landing in Delhi after facing a technical snag mid-air. The plane carrying 210 passengers onboard landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message.

The plane had taken off from the Delhi airport at around 1.30 pm and returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm.

According to the news agency ANI, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the matter.

Earlier in the day, two flights of IndiGo and Air India were diverted before the scheduled landing at the Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh due to bad weather.

Due to poor visibility, AIC 651 (Mumbai to Raipur) and IGO 6687 (Ahmedabad to Raipur), which were scheduled to land at Swami Vivekananda Airport, were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar, respectively, an airport official said, adding that the flight AIC 651 was scheduled to land at 11:53 am while IGO 6687 at 12:37 pm, the official added.

