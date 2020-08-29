Parivartini Ekadashi 2020: Know the Date, Time and Puja Vidhi to Worship Mahalakshmi and Lord Vishnu

The eleventh day of each lunar phase is celebrated as Ekadashi among the Hindus. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu for well-being and prosperity. The Ekadashi tithi falling on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (the bright phase of the lunar cycle) in the month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon is celebrated as Parivartini Ekadashi.

This day also marks the birth of the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, popularly known as the Vamana avatar. In the year 2020, Parivartini Ekadashi vrat will be celebrated on August 29.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2020: Date and Time

This year, Parivartini Ekadashi vrat will be marked on Saturday, August 29. According to drikpanchang, the Parivartini Ekadashi tithi commences at 8:38 AM on August 28 and ends at 8:17 AM on August 29, 2020. As the Hindu religion celebrates the tithi will fall after the sunrise, the Ekadashi fast will be observed on August 29.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2020: Puja Vidhi and significance

During the month of Chaturmas or four months, it is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into the state of Yogic sleep or Yoga Nidra, starting from Devshayani Ekadashi. The sleeping duration lasts for the month of Sawan, Bhadon, Ashwina and Karthik.

The fifth Ekadashi of the Chaturmas is called Parivartini as it is believed that Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping posture on this day.

Devotees observe fast on the day of Parivartini Ekadashi. They wake up early, take bath, worship lord and pray to forgive them for all the sins.