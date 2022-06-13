Parkash Singh Badal's Condition Stable, Says Hospital; Haryana CM Pays Him a Visit

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s condition is stable, a statement from Fortis Hospital in Mohali said on Monday. The 94-year-old leader and five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital late on Saturday after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital and enquired about the veteran leader’s well being. “I pray to God for his long life and speedy recovery,” Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also posted a short video of his visit, where he is seen talking to Badal, who is sitting on a chair at a private room in the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday wished Badal a speedy recovery.

Modi had tweeted, “Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji.” Previously, on June 6, Badal was admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

The SAD patriarch had been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

